House Democrats Subpoena White House for Ukraine Documents
The House Committees on Oversight, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs have subpoenaed the White House for documents related to Ukraine. In a letter addressed to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, the committees said the White House would have to comply with the subpoena by Oct. 18. “We deeply regret that President Trump has put us—and the nation—in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena,” the letter reads. This comes after a whistleblower complaint raised concerns about a July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to reports of Trump and others in his administration being involved in a pressure campaign to make Ukraine investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Earlier Friday, Vice President Mike Pence was sent a Ukraine-related document request.