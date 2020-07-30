House Dems Challenge GOP Lawmakers on Trump’s Election Tweet
‘STRONGLY CONDEMNS’
A group of House Democrats is responding to President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the 2020 elections by trying to force their Republican counterparts to go on the record about Trump’s comments. On Thursday afternoon, Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Jim Cooper (D-TN), and Alcee Hastings (D-FL) introduced a bill that affirms that Election Day should not be moved from November 3, 2020. A copy of the resolution obtained by The Daily Beast “strongly condemns any and all efforts by individuals in positions of power, including public officials and the media, to intentionally weaken American democratic institutions.”
Since only the legislative branch has the power to move the election, the Democrats’ resolution is symbolic. But it represents a challenge to Republican lawmakers, who have largely panned the idea that Trump can move the election, to push back more forcefully. The lawmakers are in talks with Democratic leadership about putting the legislation to a vote soon.