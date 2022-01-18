Two More House Dems Bow Out of Next Election, Leaving 28 Vacant Seats
MASS EXODUS
Democratic House Reps. Jim Langevin (RI) and Jerry McNerney (CA) both announced Tuesday they would not seek re-election in November, bringing the number of Democratic retirements from Congress to 28. Langevin said in a Providence Journal op-ed he sought to “chart a new course” closer to home and his family, though whatever comes next would “always be in service to Rhode Island.” Langevin’s announcement creates the state’s first open congressional seat since 2010. McNerney attributed his decision in a Twitter thread to a redrawn congressional map, though he did not elaborate further. “I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve,” he wrote.