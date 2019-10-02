CHEAT SHEET
NO VACANCY
House Dems Probe Trump Hotels ‘Ghost Bookings’ by Foreign Governments, Groups
House Democrats are reportedly looking into allegations that groups, including at least one foreign government, have booked blocks of Trump Hotel rooms with no intention of using them. Politico reports the hotel probe is part of a broader investigation by the House Oversight Committee into whether the president is breaking the law by accepting money from the U.S. or foreign governments through his properties. House investigators are looking into the allegations that powerful groups tried to please the president by booking rooms at his hotels, but never staying in them. “Now we’re looking at near raw bribery,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said, according to Politico. “That was the risk from day one—foreign governments and others trying to seek favor because we know Trump pays attention to this.... It’s an obvious attempt to curry favor with him.”