House Dems Request Ukraine Documents From Vice President Mike Pence
The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight panels sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on Friday requesting documents related to Ukraine as part of their impeachment inquiry. The letter specifically asks for all of his records related to President Trump’s phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his communications about the calls with various federal agencies, and his decision to cancel Pence’s trip to Zelensky’s inauguration in May. Pence has until Oct. 15 to comply with the request. This comes after Pence reportedly told Zelensky in a Sept. 1 meeting that military aid to the country would be withheld until the country took action against corruption. Trump admitted to withholding aid from Ukraine before his July 25 phone call with Zelensky, in which he asked the country to conduct investigations into corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
In a statement, the vice president’s press secretary, Katie Waldman, said the request “has been forwarded to Counsel’s Office for a response.” “Given the scope, it does not appear to be a serious request but just another attempt by the Do Nothing Democrats to call attention to their partisan impeachment,” Waldman added.