Impeachment Articles: Trump Incited Deadly Capitol Violence
HERE IT IS
House Democrats have published their articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the wake of the deadly and destructive riots at the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday. They accuse Trump of “willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States,” a charge that Democrats say amounts to “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and is, therefore, an impeachable offense. The articles cite Trump’s speech to his supporters on the day of the riots, which they say encouraged his followers to storm the Capitol building. Unveiling the articles, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said Dems will proceed with impeachment if Vice President Mike Pence fails to “do his duty and invoke the 25th Amendment.” If Pence refuses to do so, Spanberger writes, then “all who hold our oaths to protect our nation and its Constitution dear will be forced to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting this insurrection.”