House Dems Say Several Foreign Gifts to Donald Trump Are Missing—Including $7,000 Golf Clubs
WHERE’D THEY GO?
Several gifts given to former President Donald Trump by foreign countries are missing, according to a report released on Friday by House Democrats. Among the missing items are a $3,040 driver and $460 putter given to Trump by Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan who was assassinated last year, as well as a “larger-than-life-sized painting” of Trump that was given to him by El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele. Also missing is a box decorated in silver patterns—valued at $450—that was a gift from Egypt to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The report said there are at least 100 other gifts the Trump administration failed to document properly, but those gifts have since been returned. U.S. law allows for former presidents to keep foreign gifts if they cut a check to Uncle Sam for whatever the item’s appraised value is.