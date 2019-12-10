CHEAT SHEET
    House Dems to Unveil Two Articles of Impeachment Against Trump: Report

    THE CHARGES ARE...

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mark Wilson/Getty

    House Democrats are expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. One of the articles is expected to be on abuse of power, while the other will be on obstruction of Congress, according to three officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to the paper. (The officials noted the plan had not been finalized and could change.) House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel told reporters that the articles would be announced at a Tuesday morning news conference, and the House judiciary will reportedly vote on them later this week.

