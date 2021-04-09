House Ethics Committee Opens Investigation Into Matt Gaetz
‘IN VIOLATION’
The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the embattled congressman under federal criminal investigation for sex trafficking in connection with an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old and for allegedly paying women for sex. Gaetz has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime, but a slew of other accusations have since come to light. “The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Committee wrote in a letter. The Ethics Committee will also probe sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY).