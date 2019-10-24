CHEAT SHEET
LOOKING INTO IT
House Ethics Committee Probes Rep. Katie Hill Over Improper Relationship Allegations
The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it would be investigating Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) after allegations surfaced that she had a relationship with a staffer in her office. “The committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff,” the committee said, adding that the relationship would be a “violation” of House rules. “The committee … has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.” An article on RedState.org reported that Hill was in a romantic relationship with her legislative director, Graham Kelly. While Hill confirmed that she was in a relationship with a campaign staffer of hers, she said assertions that she had a relationship with Kelly were “absolutely false.” Hill also claimed her husband, Kenny Heslep, was behind the accusations, as the two are currently in divorce proceedings. Heslep and Kelly, who still works at Hill's office, have not spoken publicly on the matter.
The RedState article also included lewd photos of Hill, which the representative called “a crime.” Hill reported the photo to Capitol Police, and told constituents in a letter that she entered a relationship with her campaign staffer against her “better judgment.”