House Ethics Committee Revives Sex Misconduct Probe Into Matt Gaetz: Report
RAMPING BACK UP
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) might’ve escaped charges earlier this year in a years-long federal sex trafficking investigation but the House Ethics Committee is only revving up its own probe, CNN reported Thursday. One witness from Florida confirmed to CNN that investigators reached out to them about alleged lobbying violations, and additional sources said others have been contacted as well. The committee initially opened an investigation in 2021 to examine a slew of accusations, including sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, misuse of state identification records, and bribery, among other things. The probe was delayed due to the DOJ’s investigation but has been revived with plans to revisit the same allegations from 2021, an unnamed source told CNN. Gaetz has denied wrongdoing and told CNN the committee’s probe was “not something I’m worried about.” “It’s also funny that the one guy who doesn’t take the corrupt lobbyist and PAC money seems to be under the most Ethics investigation[s],” he said. The Ethics Committee declined to comment to CNN.