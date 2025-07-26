House Ethics Committee Slaps AOC Down Over Met Gala Dress

Democrats’ Approval Rating Tanks to Lowest in Three Decades
BOTTOMING OUT
A new poll by The Wall Street Journal shows Democrats’ approval rating at its lowest since the newspaper first started polling back in 1990. More than 63 percent of voters hold a dim view of the party, with only 8 percent viewing it “very favorably.” Democratic officials are reportedly struggling to convince the American people they can do a better job than their Republican counterparts on electorally decisive issues, although voters still significantly disapprove of how President Donald Trump has handled the economy, inflation, tariffs, and foreign policy. “The Democratic brand is so bad that they don’t have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party,” John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who advised on the survey with the help of Trump’s own pollster, Tony Fabrizio, told the Journal. “Until they reconnect with real voters and working people on who they’re for and what their economic message is, they’re going to have problems.”