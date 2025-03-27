Politics

House Ethics Committee Takes Aim at New Florida Republican

SHADOW DEALS

Rep. Cory Mills is facing an investigation months after another Florida Republican, Matt Gaetz.

Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern

Cory Mills
Celal Gunes/Getty Images

A scandal-plagued MAGA congressman will be investigated for allegedly holding weapons contracts with the federal government while serving in Congress, the House Ethics Committee has announced.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), who was sworn into Congress in 2023, may have violated federal law by allegedly holding contracts with the federal government while in office.

PACEM Solutions, a company he cofounded, was paid almost $1 million by the government for munition and weapons for prisons since January 2023, according to a report published by the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), a nonpartisan entity that reviews misconduct allegations against House members.

Mills next to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in May 2024.
Mills next to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in May 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The OCC’s board recommended the Ethics Committee subpoena Mills, who has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The GOP-led committee in December released a report on another Florida Republican, Matt Gaetz, who was President Donald Trump’s first choice for attorney general before he dropped out amid opposition.

The committee found “substantial evidence” that Gaetz, who resigned from Congress in November, spent tens of thousands of dollars on sex and drugs, including paying a 17-year-old girl for sex in 2017, allegations he denies.

Matt Gaetz joined One America News Network (OAN) as an anchor after resigning from Congress in November.
Matt Gaetz joined One America News Network (OAN) as an anchor after resigning from Congress in November. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In the OCC’s report, Mills, who once defended Gaetz against GOP criticism, was also found to have potentially misrepresented financial disclosures and accepted excessive campaign contributions—allegations the Federal Election Commission (FEC) had voted to dismiss in September 2024.

In a statement to Politico, Mills’s spokesperson Jilian Anderson said, “Congressman Mills is committed to complying with all laws and ethics rules and is pleased that the Federal Election Commission recently dismissed a complaint with similar allegations. We trust the House Ethics Committee will come to a similar conclusion.”

Mills was under investigation by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for an alleged assault against a 27-year-old woman in D.C. last month.

Mills has denied any wrongdoing and the woman later told CNN in a statement that there was “no physical altercation” and that she had made the call in a state of being “severely jet-lagged and sleep deprived.”

Pro-Trump Prosecutor Brushed Off Arrest Warrant for MAGA RepINVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Representative Cory Mills (R-FL) addresses the media outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on behalf of former President Donald Trump on May 14, 2024 in New York City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C., headed by Trump appointee Ed Martin, declined to sign a warrant for the congressman’s arrest sent by the police department.

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

