House Ethics Panel Withholds Gaetz Underage Sex Probe Report

The House Ethics Committee ended a two-hour long meeting Wednesday in chaos handing a victory, at least for the moment, to Matt Gaetz.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS), chairman of the bipartisan, evenly split panel, told reporters there was no agreement to release the findings of a nearly three-year long investigation into the allegations that have plagued the former Florida lawmaker.

But his disclosure of that and other private proceedings infuriated his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, who accused Guest of violating their agreemment.

Wild: The chairman has since betrayed the process by disclosing our deliberations within moments after walking out of the committee and he has implied that there was an agreement of the committee not to disclose the report, that is untrue.. pic.twitter.com/ImryY1GwRj — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2024

It came as somewhat of a surprise that the panel had not completed a comprehensive report after all this time.

However, it appeared Ethics members had at least agreed to complete their much-anticipated report compiling evidence they have gathered into whether Gaetz paid for sex or trafficked minors. But it was unclear when that report would be complete, or released publicly.

ETHICS voted to complete the GAETZ report. https://t.co/gcX3f5js1Z — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 20, 2024

Sharks on both sides of the aisle have been circling Donald Trump’s sex scandal-plagued choice to lead the Department of Justice.

Portions of testimony provided to the committee have been leaked by a lawyer representing two women who reportedly claim Gaetz paid them for sex in payments totaling $10,000 from from May 2018 to late January 2019.

One woman said she saw Gaetz having sex with a minor at a party in 2017 where drugs were present. The women said Gaetz paid them through cash apps, including reportedly from an account belonging to Nestor Galban, who Gaetz has called his “adopted son.”

Members of the ethics panel emerged from their closed-door marathon meeting tight-lipped amid a swarm of reporters who had waited breathlessly for a Gaetz dossier of sorts.

Democrats were particularly eager to have the report—or whatever findings are available—released, as Republicans loyal to Trump sought to block it.

NEWS: Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill) will try to introduce a privileged resolution forcing a vote to require the House Ethics Committee to release its report into allegations of serious misconduct by former Congressman Matt Gaetz, per sources familiar — Brendan Pedersen (@BrendanPedersen) November 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin on Wednesday asked the FBI to provide all evidentiary records from its defunct investigation of the former Florida GOP lawmaker’s alleged sex trafficking of minors.

“The grave public allegations against Mr. Gaetz speak directly to his fitness to serve as the chief law enforcement officer for the federal government,” Durbin said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The unanswered questions regarding Mr. Gaetz’s alleged conduct are particularly significant given that his associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to the sex trafficking charge for which Mr. Gaetz was also investigated.” .

The serious allegations against Matt Gaetz must be reviewed. That includes both the House Ethics Committee report and FBI documents. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 20, 2024

The Justice Department ended its investigation of Gaetz last year without bringing charges, and the former Florida Republican lawmaker has denied all wrongdoing. But the House Ethics Committee, under GOP control, continued to investigate the claims.

Members of the House panel dodged a media zoo waiting outside to bombard them with questions about reported tawdry testimony gathered over the past few years.

Senate Republicans on the Judiciary Committee—which is the first serious hurdle Gaetz must clear if he has any chance of being confirmed as the next attorney general—agreed that a hearing is warranted.

Sen. John Cornyn, the top Republican on the panel, told reporters GOP senators will do their “investigations and research” but give Gaetz a fair shot at explaining himself.

New: John Cornyn just met with Matt Gaetz and said there would be “no prejudgments.”



“We’re going to do our investigations and research, and give him an opportunity to answer.” — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) November 20, 2024

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee and a staunch Trump loyalist, was more defensive of Gaetz. “I fear the process surrounding the Gaetz nomination is turning into an angry mob, and unverified allegations are being treated as if they are true,” he said. “I have seen this movie before.”

Graham said Gaetz shouldn’t be disqualified over allegations he paid women for sex, used illicit drugs and had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Still, he said, the process will “not be a rubber stamp.”

Vice president-elect JD Vance shepherded Gaetz around the Senate Wednesday, meeting with Graham and other key members of the Judiciary Committee whose support will be crucial. He must be confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee in order to get a Senate floor vote in January, when Republicans will hold a slim 53-seat majority—and four or more defections could be fatal.

Trump stood steadfast by his nominee on Wednesday.

Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley say meeting with Matt Gaetz, J.D. Vance went well https://t.co/PFSgj5Pjnr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 20, 2024

Gaetz resigned from Congress soon after Trump announced him as the nominee for attorney general.

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged the panel not to publicly release the report. Nevertheless, Democrats in both chambers—and even some Republicans—wanted to weigh the findings for themselves.

