    House Ethics Votes Against Probing Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s Fire Alarm Scandal

    BY THE SKIN OF HIS TEETH

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) speaks during the National Action Network National Convention in New York City

    Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

    The House Ethics Committee announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will not investigate Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) after he pulled a fire alarm during the vote on a stopgap government funding bill. The D.C. Attorney General charged Bowman with a misdemeanor, and the congressman pleaded guilty last month, agreeing to the maximum fine of $1,000 and apology requirement to the Capitol Police. But the ethics committee, which has an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, voted against a subpanel to review the incident or file a report to the full House, according to a press release from Ethics Chair Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) and ranking member Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA). Bowman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Politico. Despite Republican opponents’ claims, he has previously stated that he did not intend to delay or sabotage the vote.

