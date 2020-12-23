House Freshmen Keep Asking Capitol Police If They Can Bring Guns Into Work
FIRED UP
The Capitol Police Board is reviewing whether to change the rules around guns in the Capitol after new members of the House have been asking whether they can bring their guns to the building, Axios reports. Firearms are allowed in the House and Senate office buildings around the Capitol building but there are restrictions on carrying them within the Capitol itself. The building is on federal land meaning it doesn’t need to follow D.C.’s gun laws. The board, which makes the safety rules for Congress, is made up of the sergeant-of-arms of the House and the Senate, the chief of the Capitol Police, and others. Some Republicans have voiced their support for a rule change, including Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who told Axios “I’m fine” with it. Meanwhile, Democrats have spoken against it. “I think it’s more for making a political statement than a personal security, and I think this is not the place for that,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).