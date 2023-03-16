House GOP Freedom Caucus Leader Endorses Ron DeSantis for President
‘CHIP SOY’
Republican House Freedom Caucus chairman Chip Roy announced his endorsement of Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 on Wednesday, leaving allies of Donald Trump fuming. In a statement, Roy said the Florida governor has “proven his ability to win at the ballot box time and time again.” “America has been built upon and defined by the sacrifices of one generation for the next,” Roy added. “When Republicans choose our 2024 presidential nominee—whom I intend to support against Joe Biden or any other Democrat candidate—I believe it’s time for a new generation of leadership. It’s time for younger, but proven, leadership to offer America eight solid years of transformational change.” Following the endorsement, Trumpworld quickly attacked Roy. “Chip Soy has always hated Trump. No surprise here,” Trump-loving consultant Alex Bruesewitz tweeted. “He worked for a ‘stop Trump’ super pac in 2016 & stood with Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach Trump.” Likewise, Fox News contributor and pro-Trump pundit Leo Terrell responded: “Wrong Choice! #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica.” For good measure, the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit hit Roy over Club for Growth backing him in the past. Trump in recent weeks has gone to war with the influential conservative PAC for not backing his campaign.