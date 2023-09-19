House GOP Implodes Spectacularly Over Its Spending Plan
CATFIGHT
House Republicans’ short-term stopgap bill to fund the government through Oct. 31 was supposed to be Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) big show of unity. Instead, it descended into a nasty, public spat Monday when at least 16 Republicans pulled support for the bill, likely dooming it just 12 days before a shutdown. “It’s an unmitigated disaster right now on the majority side,” Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) told MSNBC. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who opposed the bill’s funding of the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, took potshots online at sponsor Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who shot back, “You’ll need more than tweets and hot takes!!” Meanwhile, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) blamed “weak” McCarthy, who hit back by calling Spartz a quitter for deciding to retire in 2024 to spend more time with her family. Gaetz called McCarthy’s response “disgraceful.” While McCarthy dared his colleagues last week to “fucking try” removing him from the speakership, Politico reported Tuesday that he’s now trapped in “open warfare” between conservative flame-throwers and moderates who feel they’ve “swallowed too many concessions for colleagues who are never content.”