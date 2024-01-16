CHEAT SHEET
House GOP Presses Pause on Hunter Biden Contempt Charges
House Republicans are backing off of a contempt charge for Hunter Biden, according to POLITICO. One leadership aide said that Biden’s team is currently negotiating a date for a closed-door interview with the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, so the Rules Committee has decided to hold off on launching a new resolution to recommend charges against the president’s son to the Department of Justice. Last Friday, Biden’s lawyers reversed their previous position, and told Republican investigators that their client would comply if they issued a new subpoena.