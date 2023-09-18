CHEAT SHEET
House GOP Strikes Pie-in-the-Sky Government Funding Deal
Six House Republicans from several of the party’s warring factions announced that they had struck a deal on a bill that would fund the government—albeit temporarily—though the agreement appears headed for certain doom in the Senate. The short-term measure would cut much of the federal budget by as much as 8% through Oct. 31, with slightly smaller 1% cuts to the Defense Department and Veterans Affairs, according to The Washington Post. It’s unclear if the bill will have enough votes to pass even in the Republican-led House, though it appears designed to appease a number of far-right Republican lawmakers, who have spent the past few weeks threatening to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unless he caters to their demands.