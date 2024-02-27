House GOP Subpoenas DOJ for Biden’s Special Counsel Interview

House Republicans on Tuesday issued a subpoena that demanded all tapes and transcripts from Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur’s team—an interview that prompted Hur to write in a report this month that Biden appeared to be elderly and forgetful.

The subpoena, announced by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), follows a Feb. 12 request from Republicans that Attorney General Merrick Garland turn over transcripts and recordings of Biden’s interview.

The interview itself was meant to probe the president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents—something the special counsel declined to charge him for.

Republicans are hoping the tapes prove damning for Biden, whose age and verbal miscues have become a centerpiece attack by Republicans.

“Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents made two things clear: There’s a double standard of justice in this country and Joe Biden isn’t fit for office. The transcripts and materials from his investigation are critical to our oversight work,” Jordan wrote in a press release.