House GOP Sues AG to Get Hold of Biden’s Robert Hur Interview
RELEASE THE TAPES
The House Judiciary Committee is itching to get ahold of the audio tapes from President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, hoping to capitalize on the media buzz about the president’s age following his poor debate showing last week. The interview intended to review Biden’s handling of classified documents after he left the Oval Office in 2016, with Hur declining to charge Biden, claiming any jury would view him as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” a characterization Republicans have been trying to exploit. The suit is the latest move in a battle to obtain Biden’s interview by House Republicans, who voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt earlier this year for not complying with a subpoena for the audio tapes after the transcript was made public. Biden has claimed executive privilege over the tapes so far, which the DOJ asserts protects Garland from prosecution.