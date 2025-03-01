Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
House GOP Wants to Get Rid of Black Lives Matter Plaza
TAKEOVER
The historic site was unveiled after the horrific deaths of Black Americans and the nationwide movement that followed.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Mar. 1 2025
1:54PM EST
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/ AFP via Getty Images
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
MTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Marco Rubio Watching Trump’s Zelensky Meltdown Sparks Misery Memes
Emell Derra Adolphus
Opinion
Trump Thinks He Humiliated Zelensky. He Really Humiliated the United States
David Rothkopf
Politics
Just Two GOP Reps Dare to Publicly Rebuke Trump for Zelensky Meltdown
Juliegrace Brufke
U.S. News
Russian Lawmaker Predicted the Trump-Vance Ambush of Zelensky
Julia Davis