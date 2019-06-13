House Hearing Will Examine Slavery Reparations for First Time in Over a Decade

A hearing on slavery reparations will take place on Capitol Hill next week for the first time in more than 10 years, the Associated Press reports. Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover are both set to testify before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on Wednesday. Under chair Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) the subcommittee will reportedly set out “to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice.” The scheduled date of the hearing, June 19, also coincides with “Juneteenth,” a cultural holiday honoring the emancipation of enslaved blacks in America.