‘A DISTINCTIVE VOICE’
‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang Dies at 56
Suzanne Whang, the longtime host of HGTV’s House Hunters, died on Tuesday evening after a 13-year battle with breast cancer. She was 56 years old. Whang was best known for narrating the popular real-estate show from 1999 to 2007. The Yale graduate also cohosted shows with famous TV personalities Dick Clark and Tom Bergeron, and appeared on television shows like General Hospital, Two and a Half Men, Brothers and Sisters, and Criminal Minds.
“On Tuesday evening around 7:20 p.m., Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her,” wrote her partner Jeff Vezain on Whang’s Facebook page. “For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination, and optimism.” HGTV also issued a statement on Friday, telling CNN, “Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home. Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her.”