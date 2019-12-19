The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday evening to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the third president to be impeached by the full House in the country’s history.

Lawmakers approved the first article of impeachment—alleging Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to do him political favors—by a margin of 230 to 197. One Democrat, Rep. Collin Peterson (MN), and one soon-to-be Republican, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ) joined every single House Republican in voting no. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate, voted “present.”

The second article of impeachment, which charged Trump obstructed congressional investigation was approved a short time later, 229 to 198. This time Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) joined Peterson, Van Drew and every Republican in voting no. Gabbard again voted present.

In a speech shortly before the vote, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who led the inquiry, asked, “why should we care about Ukraine?”

He then launched into an impassioned defense of the Democratic case against the president, which he concluded by saying, “I will uphold my oath of office. I will vote to impeach Trump.”

Just before, the House Republican leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), gave a roaring defense of Trump and criticized Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and their motivations for pursuing it.

“What we’ve seen is a rigged process that has led to the most partisan and least credible impeachment in American history,” said McCarthy. “That is your legacy.”

The House’s vote officially ends the Democratic-run chamber’s role in the impeachment process. The GOP-controlled Senate is poised to take up its duty to conduct the trial to either acquit or convict the president, with House members serving as prosecutors, Trump’s lawyers as his defense, and senators as the jury.

Most of the details surrounding a Senate trial, however, remain unclear. The two Senate party leaders have yet to agree on rules governing when the trial would start, how long it would last, and if it would include witness testimony.

In recent days, top House Democrats have begun to entertain the idea of delaying the moment they formally hand over articles of impeachment and sitting on them until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—who has declared this week he will not be an impartial juror—agrees to a fairer process.