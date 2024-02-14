House Intel Chair Warns Biden of Mysterious ‘Serious National Security Threat’

The chair of the House Intelligence Committee has issued a cryptic warning of a “serious national security threat” that might require help from “our allies” to deal with it.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) cited unspecified “information” about the mysterious threat that he said “all members of Congress” had already been briefed on. Now he is calling on President Biden to declassify the information.

“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” he told House members Wednesday.

An unnamed Democratic source was quoted telling NBC News: “This is a serious issue that could lead to a destabilizing situation and a national security threat.” Apart from describing it as a “potential foreign threat,” however, the source provided no further details.

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes (CT) was quoted telling reporters “people should not panic” about the threat, suggesting it might not be as urgent as it was made out to be. He said, “It’s something that the Congress and the administration does need to address in the medium to long run,” The Hill’s Mychael Schnell reported on X.

CNN, meanwhile, cited unnamed sources who said the threat is related to Russia and is “highly concerning and destabilizing.”