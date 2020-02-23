House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff Fires Back at Trump Over ‘False’ Leak Accusation

Read it at Twitter
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff fired back at President Trump on Sunday after the president denied ever being briefed on information that Russia has been trying to interfere in the upcoming 2020 elections to help Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “Nobody said it to me at all,” the president said Sunday. “Nobody briefed me about it at all.” Trump then insisted, “They ought to investigate Adam Schiff for leaking that intelligence.” Schiff didn’t mince words, telling the president in a tweet that his “false claims” fooled no one. “Nice deflection, Mr. President,” Schiff said. “You welcomed Russian help in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019, and won’t protect our elections in 2020. Now you fired your intel chief for briefing Congress about it.”