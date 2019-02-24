House Intel chief Adam Schiff ‘Absolutely’ Prepared to Sue DOJ for Robert Mueller's Report
FLEXING MUSCLES
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), said he is “absolutely” prepared to sue the Trump administration for the much awaited Robert Mueller report if it is not made public. Speaking to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff said that House Democrats are prepared to issue subpoenas to release Mueller’s report, bring the special counsel to testify before Congress and file lawsuits against the Department of Justice if necessary. Schiff, the high-ranking intelligence official in the House is the latest top Democrat to lay out the full range of options the party is considering if the Department of Justice tries to prevent special counsel Mueller’s report on the ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign from going public. In January, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said that his committee would move to subpoena Mueller’s report, if it is not released publicly. Said Schiff, “If the president is serious about all of his claims of exoneration, then he should welcome the publication of this report.”