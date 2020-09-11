House Intel Committee Expands Probe After Bombshell Claims That DHS Fudged Antifa Intel

CHEAT SHEET
    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Tasos Katopodis/Getty

    The House Intelligence Committee has expanded its investigation into the Department of Homeland Security, including demanding interviews with 11 staffers, after a bombshell whistleblower complaint that alleged intelligence was being distorted to suit President Trump’s agenda. A top official in DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) claimed in the complaint that he was ordered to downplay the white supremacist threat and hype up the risk posed by antifa and other left-wing groups.

    Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Friday that their probe would expand to “allegations of improper politicization of intelligence and political interference” within I&A, on top of an existing probe into I&A’s expanded activities related to protests in Portland and other cities. Schiff said he met on Wednesday with top DHS official Joseph Maher, who pledged that I&A would cooperate with the committee’s expanded probe.

