House Intel Committee Expands Probe After Bombshell Claims That DHS Fudged Antifa Intel
11 INTERVIEWS
The House Intelligence Committee has expanded its investigation into the Department of Homeland Security, including demanding interviews with 11 staffers, after a bombshell whistleblower complaint that alleged intelligence was being distorted to suit President Trump’s agenda. A top official in DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) claimed in the complaint that he was ordered to downplay the white supremacist threat and hype up the risk posed by antifa and other left-wing groups.
Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Friday that their probe would expand to “allegations of improper politicization of intelligence and political interference” within I&A, on top of an existing probe into I&A’s expanded activities related to protests in Portland and other cities. Schiff said he met on Wednesday with top DHS official Joseph Maher, who pledged that I&A would cooperate with the committee’s expanded probe.