CHEAT SHEET
‘WE MUST CORRECT THE RECORD’
House Intel Committee: Felix Sater Has Not Fully Cooperated in Probe
The House Intelligence Committee said a Trump associate involved in the Trump Tower Moscow project, Felix Sater, did not fully cooperate with the committee or provide all the documents that were subpoenaed by the committee. “Given Mr. Sater’s public comments that he has fully cooperated with the Committee and answered every question asked of him, we must correct the record. Mr. Sater has not fully cooperated with the Committee, and he will remain under subpoena unless he does so,” a Tuesday statement from the committee read. The committee also added that Sater “asserted a baseless claim” of attorney-client privilege when asked about a statement submitted to the committee by Michael Cohen. “The Committee will continue to pursue documents and testimony related to obstruction of the committee’s investigation,” the statement read, demanding that Sater hand over “unredacted” phone records and other materials.
Sater told Politico on Monday that he “always will cooperate with anything my country and my government asks of me,” after accidentally missing his previous closed-door interview when he slept through his alarm.