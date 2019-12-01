House Intel Committee to Begin Reviewing Draft Impeachment Report Monday: Politico

Read it at Politico
Members of the House Intelligence Committee will begin reviewing a report on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Monday, Politico reports. After a 24-hour review period, the panel will likely approve the findings on Tuesday, which would then be sent to the Judiciary Committee for consideration, according to Politico. The Judiciary Committee is expected to draft and consider articles of impeachment on if Trump unfairly pressured Ukraine into investigating his political rivals in the next few weeks. Earlier this week, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a letter that a report would be coming “soon,” but didn’t indicate the exact timeframe.