House Intel Dems to Continue Russia Probe Without Republicans

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee announced on Tuesday that they plan to continue the committee’s Russia investigation despite Republicans’ plans to shut down the inquiry imminently. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the committee’s top Democrat, released a 21-page report on Tuesday detailing “key lines of inquiry that still require investigation.” A press release from Schiff’s office stated that the panel’s Democrats will charge forward with their “own investigative efforts and assist the public in understanding the work left to be done, until such time as the full Committee is willing or able to undertake its oversight responsibilities with the seriousness that the task requires.” The report states that at least 30 “key witnesses” haven’t yet been interviewed.
