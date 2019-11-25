COMPLYING
House Intelligence Committee Has Video and Audio Recordings From Giuliani’s Associate Lev Parnas: Report
The House Intelligence Committee is in possession of photos, video, and audio recordings provided by Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, multiple people familiar with the matter told ABC News. The material submitted to the committee includes audio, video and photos that include Giuliani and Trump, according to ABC News. It is unclear what the content contains, and the committees have only began accessing the material last week, ABC reports. The tapes were provided as part of the congressional subpoena issued to Parnas, who also provided documents both in English and Ukrainian to the committee, the sources told ABC News. Parnas was subpoenaed last month by House committees at the same time as his accomplice, Igor Fruman. The two men, who are both awaiting trial on campaign finance charges, had previously said through their attorney that they would not be complying with the subpoena.