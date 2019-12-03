House Intelligence Committee Releases Impeachment Inquiry Report
The House Intelligence Committee has released a report of their findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Tuesday. This comes after days of impeachment inquiry hearings, during which former and current officials of the Trump administration told committee members about what they knew of an effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The pressure campaign was revealed after a whistleblower complaint expressed concerns about a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president asked Zelensky for a “favor” and discussed the Bidens.
“The impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election,” the report states.