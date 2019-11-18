NEVERENDING STORY
House Investigating Whether Trump Lied to Robert Mueller in Russia Investigation
The House of Representatives is reportedly investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, the House’s general counsel, Douglas Letter, said in federal court Monday.
“Did the President lie? Was the President not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?” Letter asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The general counsel argued that the House should be given access to grand jury material Mueller collected during the course of his investigation, which resulted in a 448-page report on the potential ties between Trump and Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 election.
Mueller’s report detailed Russia’s interference in the election and pointed to 10 possible obstruction-of-justice offenses allegedly committed by Trump. Mueller has said he did not recommend charges because his hands were tied by Justice Department policy, which forbids the indictment of a sitting president.
Asked for comment, Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow simply told The Daily Beast reporter Asawin Suebsaeng on Monday: “Read the answers to [the] questions. They speak for themselves.”