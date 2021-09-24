CHEAT SHEET
House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has issued four subpoenas to figures in former President Donald Trump’s orbit. The committee will require Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former chief strategist Steve Bannon to sit for depositions mid-October, as well as former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and chief of staff to the acting defense secretary, Kash Patel. The committee announced the subpoenas Thursday evening. It previously sent requests for records and preservation to social media and telecommunications companies, already setting up a showdown with Republicans. Trump has said he will claim executive privilege to halt anyone in his orbit from testifying.