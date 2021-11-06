House Jan. 6 Committee to Subpoena Trump Lieutenants From D.C. ‘Command Center:’ Report
SUPER SUMMONS
The House committee on the Capitol riot is likely to issue subpoenas to the slew of associates of Donald Trump who operated together out of a so-called “command center” at a D.C. hotel on Jan. 6, The Guardian reports. On the select committee’s target list are roughly 20 people, among them John Eastman, the author of a controversial legal memo on how Mike Pence could keep Trump in the presidency. The subpoenas are aimed at gathering material on legal advice Trump received the day of the attempted insurrection as well as any advance knowledge of the mob’s attack on the Capitol. Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani were also at the hotel. On Friday, former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark refused to answer the panel’s questions, defying a subpoena. While working at the DOJ under Trump, Clark promised to investigate the former president’s spurious claims of election fraud and attempted to marshal the DOJ’s legal powers to do so, according to a Senate report.