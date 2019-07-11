CHEAT SHEET
HERE WE GO
House Judiciary Approves Subpoenas for 12 Mueller Witnesses
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday authorized a dozen new subpoenas targeting Trump aides and once key Mueller witnesses amid an ongoing investigation into President Trump. The committee allowed Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to issue subpoenas to current and former Trump administration officials who were central figures in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation of Russian contacts with the Trump campaign. Those officials include: Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter. The investigation ranges from Russian interference to hush-money payments made in the months leading up to the 2016 election. “We will not rest until we obtain their testimony and documents so this committee and Congress can do the work that the Constitution and the American people expect of us,” Nadler said.
The panel also approved a separate group of subpoenas that are seeking information about the Trump administration’s practice of separating children from their families at the border.