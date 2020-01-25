House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Calls Donald Trump a ‘Dictator’ in Closing Impeachment Arguments

Read it at CNN
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) concluded his presentation in the Senate impeachment hearing by calling President Donald Trump a “dictator.” Nadler made the remark on Friday as the House impeachment managers wrapped up the initial phase of the Senate impeachment hearing. “If he is permitted to defy the Congress, categorically, to say that subpoenas from Congress in an impeachment inquiry are nonsense, then we will have lost—the House will have lost, the Senate certainly will have lost—all power to hold any president accountable,” Nadler said. “This is a determination by President Trump that he wants to be all powerful. He does not have to respect the Congress. He does not have to respect the representatives of the people. Only his will goes. He is a dictator. This must not stand.”