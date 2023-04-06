House Judiciary Committee Mulls Subpoenas for Ex-Manhattan Prosecutors: Reports
HIT BACK
The Republican-majority House Judiciary Committee is considering issuing subpoenas to former Manhattan prosecutors as part of its investigation into District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Donald Trump, reports say. Sources familiar with the panel’s discussions told the New York Times that Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz could be subpoenaed before Bragg to answer questions about the historic indictment. Dunne and Pomerantz led the investigation into Trump’s business practices and resigned from Bragg’s office in February 2022 after the DA was initially doubtful about moving forward with the case. The House Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), is also “seriously weighing” a subpoena for Bragg himself, a source told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.