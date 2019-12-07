House Judiciary Committee Releases Report Laying Out Constitutional Grounds for Impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee released a report Saturday outlining the constitutional grounds for impeachment, ahead of a Monday hearing with the House Intelligence Committee. The 55-page report does not accuse President Trump of committing impeachable offenses, but it lays out arguments for Monday’s hearing, during which evidence against Trump will be presented by the Intelligence and Judiciary committees. CNN reports that the document updates the Judiciary Committee reports that were released during the impeachment proceedings of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton in 1974 and 1998. “The earlier reports remain useful points of reference, but no longer reflect the best available learning on questions relating to presidential impeachment,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler wrote in a forward to the report. “Further, they do not address several issues of constitutional law with particular relevance to the ongoing impeachment inquiry respecting President Donald J. Trump.”