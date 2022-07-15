CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
House Judiciary Set to Vote Next Week on First Assault Weapons Ban in 28 Years
FINALLY
Read it at Punchbowl News
The House Judiciary Committee will vote on a landmark assault-weapons ban next Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News. It will be the first time the committee has voted on such a ban since 1994. The bill from Rep David Cicilline (D-RI) currently has 211 Democratic co-sponsors but no Republicans. If signed into law, the bill would make it illegal for Americans to “import, sell, manufacture, or transfer” semi-automatic rifles with specific “military features” like detachable magazines or fixed magazines with a capacity of over 10 rounds. The new rules wouldn’t mean that gun owners who already such weapons would have their rifles confiscated; it would only affect the manufacture and sale of new firearms prohibited in the bill.