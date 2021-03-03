House Lawmakers Subpoena Trump’s Accountants Once Again, Says Report
Even though Donald Trump lost his last-ditch effort to keep his financial records out of the hands of New York prosecutors last month, House lawmakers are still fighting for access. According to CNN, that fight has taken a small step forward as the House Oversight Committee has issued a new subpoena to get hold of the records, which would likely include Trump’s all-important tax returns. The Oversight Committee wants to see all financial statements, audits, and memos that the accounting firm Mazars has from its years of work for Trump from 2011 and 2018. The panel wants to scrutinize Trump’s actions to help efforts to pass legislation reining in the powers of future presidents. However, the documents are unlikely to be turned over in the immediate future—a proposed legal schedule freshly unveiled by House counsel Doug Letter would carry the case into June, according to Politico.