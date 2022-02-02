House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Read it at CNN
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 82-year-old, who is the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said he didn’t have a bad case of the respiratory virus. He said in a statement, “This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot.” He said he will work from home and vote by proxy as he isolates and recovers. Hoyer was hospitalized for pneumonia in 2018.