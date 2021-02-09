House Managers Kick Off Trump Impeachment Trial With Harrowing Footage of Capitol Riot
ROLL THE TAPE
As former President Trump’s impeachment trial began on Tuesday, the House Democrats tasked with laying out the prosecution submitted perhaps their most compelling piece of evidence that the ex-president helped incite the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol: his words. The nearly 10-minute video provides a chronological side-by-side of the riot, as Congress’ vote on whether or not to certify Joe Biden is interspersed with real-time footage of the break-in. Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, who was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher by rioters. The House voted to impeach Trump last month, making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached more than once. If 67 Senators vote to convict him, it could then open up a Senate vote to disqualify him from running again in 2024.