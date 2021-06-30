House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Calls for Investigation of Tucker Carlson’s NSA Claims
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called for a Congressional investigation into Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s disputed allegations that the National Security Agency is spying on him in an effort to take down his show. In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, McCarthy said there’s been a “disturbing trend” at the NSA recently, citing the agency’s sidelining of a GOP operative appointed by former President Donald Trump in the final days of Trump’s term as one of Republicans’ key areas of concern.
“Now there is a public report that NSA read the emails of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Although the NSA publicly denied targeting Carlson, I have serious questions regarding this matter that must be answered,” McCarthy added, revealing that he’s asked House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA), a loyal Trump acolyte, to investigate the matter.
While Republicans are apparently willing to take Carlson’s accusations at face value and investigate them, Fox News has yet to follow suit. The network has yet to cover Carlson’s explosive segments, outside of a couple of basic online write-ups of the Fox star’s on-air segments. Furthermore, Fox has yet to comment publicly on their primetime star’s claims.