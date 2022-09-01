‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Exiting Series Ahead of Season 2
UP IN SMOKE
Miguel Sapochnik, the man who seemingly did everything but physically birth House of the Dragon, will depart the barely premiered megahit ahead of its second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sapochnik served as House of the Dragon’s co-showrunner (alongside Ryan Condal, with whom he spent three years developing the project), executive producer, and director. Sapochnik, a Game of Thrones veteran, has shaken hands on a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects. He will continue to be credited as an executive producer on House of the Dragon, but Condal will forge ahead as sole showrunner. ““I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers,” Sapochnik said in a statement. “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.” He added that he was “deeply comforted” by the knowledge that Alan Taylor, a fellow Thrones alum, would be boarding House of the Dragon to executive produce and direct some episodes of its sophomore season.