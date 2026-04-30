Make Mother’s Day Special With These Affordable, Luxury-Inspired Fragrances

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House of Twist is a luxury-inspired fragrance brand built on a simple mission: “making everyday moments feel amazing.” So it’s no surprise that when a moment as special as Mother’s Day comes around, they’ll pull out all the stops to make it unforgettable. From now through May 12, House of Twist is offering a curated collection of over 160 signature fragrances starting at just $35—along with an exclusive buy two, get 40 percent off deal.

From soft florals and warm fresh citruses and rich woods, House of Twist’s extensive collection spans feminine, masculine, and unisex profiles, meaning there’s a scent for any kind of maternal figure on your shopping list. Not sure where to start? The brand’s signature fragrance quiz takes the guesswork out of gifting by helping you find the ideal scent for the most important woman in your life, no matter her preference.

House of Twist Fragrance Collection Buy 2, Get 40% Off Shop At House of Twist

Best of all, each clean, long-lasting formula is made with premium ingredients sourced from around the world, offering a taste (or smell) of luxury without the luxury price tag.