House Oversight Chairman Asks Secret Service for Wilmington Visitor Logs
‘LACK OF TRANSPARENCY’
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has asked for the guest logs from President Joe Biden’s Wilmington home in Delaware after more classified documents were found there, according to CNN. The White House has demonstrated a “lack of transparency,” Comer alleged in his letter to the Secret Service. He asked for “all documents and communications related to visitor information” to be sent over by Feb. 6, according to CNN. “Given the White House’s lack of transparency regarding President Biden’s residential visitor logs, the Committee seeks information from the Secret Service regarding who had access to his home since serving as Vice President,” Comer said. But the White House counsel’s office has insisted there are zero logs that note who visits Biden’s private home, according to CNN.